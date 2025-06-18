El Grande Americano Retains Title In Latest Episode of WWE Speed, New Tournament Set

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with El Grande Americano retaining the WWE Speed Championship. Americano defended against Berto, retaining after hitting a headbutt with his loaded face mask. Berto won the latest tournament to get a title shot.

Americano is only the fourth champion in the belt’s history and has held it for 43 days.

The next tournament will be for a shot at Sol Ruca and the Speed Women’s title. It features the following first-round matches:

* B-Fab vs. Alba Fyre

* Thea Hail vs. Nikkita Lyons