El Grande Americano Costs Penta at WWE Backlash, Dominik Mysterio Retains

Thanks to El Grande Americano, Dominik Mysterio is still the WWE Intercontinental Champion after retaining at Backlash. The Judgment Day interfered towards the end of the match, but the referee ended up ejecting the whole group. Penta went up top, but Americano gave him a headbutt with his loaded mask. This let Mysterio hit the frog splash for the win.

Mysterio is in the middle of his first reign as IC champion and has held the belt for 21 days. He won it at Wrestlemania 41.