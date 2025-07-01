El Grande Americano Makes WWE Raw Appearance Following Chad Gable Surgery Reveal

Chad Gable may be out of action, but El Grande Americano is still doing going strong as revealed on this week’s WWE Raw. As noted, Gable was announced on this week’s show as undergoing surgery for the recent injury he suffered. Following that segment, Americano appeared in a backstage segment with American Made as you can see below.

Some fans claim that Ludwig Kaiser is now under the El Grande Americano outfit. Which is obviously silly despite having the exact same body shape, voice and jawline.