wrestling / News
El Grande Americano Becomes WWE Speed Champion In Latest Episode
May 7, 2025 | Posted by
There was a title change on the latest episode of WWE Speed, as El Grande Americano defeated Dragon Lee to win the Speed Championship. He won with a diving headbutt, with a steel plate inside his mask.
This ends Lee’s reign at 171 days. He won it back on November 15, 2024. It’s the first title of any kind for El Grande Americano.
Meanwhile, Chad Gable still hasn’t won a singles title in WWE.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
The #WWESpeed Championship is on the line! Will @dragonlee95 successfully defend his title, or will @Americano_WWE emerge as your new champ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/OCIiCd78vz
— WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2025