El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr Will Be A Free Agent This Week
December 31, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Facebook, The Crash Tag Team Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr annonced that he will be a free agent on Thursday. Wagner holds the belts with Galeno del Mal. He has previously wrestled for IWRG, AAA, NOAH, and more.
