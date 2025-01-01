wrestling / News

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr Will Be A Free Agent This Week

December 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

In a post on Facebook, The Crash Tag Team Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr annonced that he will be a free agent on Thursday. Wagner holds the belts with Galeno del Mal. He has previously wrestled for IWRG, AAA, NOAH, and more.

