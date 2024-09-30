wrestling

El Hijo De Vikingo vs. Nic Nemeth Set For HOG Salvation

September 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
HOG Salvation Nic Nemeth El Hijo del Vikingo Image Credit: HOG

El Hijo De Vikingo and Nic Nemeth will do battle at House of Glory’s show in mid-October. HOG announced on Sunday that the two will face off in a first-time ever match at HOG Salvation on October 18th, as you can see below:

