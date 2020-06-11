El Hijo del Fantasma Unmasks, Reveals New Ring Name on NXT (Pics, Video)

El Hijo del Fantasma has a new name following his big reveal — including an unmasking — on this week’s NXT. On tonight’s episode, the NXT Cruiserweight Champion attacked Drake Maverick and revealed himself to be behind the assaults with the masked men. He and the masked men assaulted Maverick before Fantasma removed his mask and said his name is Santos Escobar.

"What we did last week was special, and I just wanted to thank you, THANK YOU, for the match we had last week." – @WWEMaverick to @hijodelfantasma #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UQjVGEsvl0 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020