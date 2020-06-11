wrestling / News

El Hijo del Fantasma Unmasks, Reveals New Ring Name on NXT (Pics, Video)

June 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Santos Escobar NXT

El Hijo del Fantasma has a new name following his big reveal — including an unmasking — on this week’s NXT. On tonight’s episode, the NXT Cruiserweight Champion attacked Drake Maverick and revealed himself to be behind the assaults with the masked men. He and the masked men assaulted Maverick before Fantasma removed his mask and said his name is Santos Escobar.

You can see pics and video from the segment below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Santos Escobar, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading