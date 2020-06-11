wrestling / News
El Hijo del Fantasma Unmasks, Reveals New Ring Name on NXT (Pics, Video)
El Hijo del Fantasma has a new name following his big reveal — including an unmasking — on this week’s NXT. On tonight’s episode, the NXT Cruiserweight Champion attacked Drake Maverick and revealed himself to be behind the assaults with the masked men. He and the masked men assaulted Maverick before Fantasma removed his mask and said his name is Santos Escobar.
You can see pics and video from the segment below:
How does that NXT Cruiserweight Championship around @hijodelfantasma's waist look, @Jordan_Devlin1? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/T3tkYDExAu
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 11, 2020
"What we did last week was special, and I just wanted to thank you, THANK YOU, for the match we had last week." – @WWEMaverick to @hijodelfantasma #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UQjVGEsvl0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020
WHY FANTASMA WHY?! #WWENXT @hijodelfantasma @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/n4jhdAbDix
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020
WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED?!?! 😮#WWENXT @hijodelfantasma @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ pic.twitter.com/jrGVxwkf5J
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020
WE THOUGHT YOU WERE KIDNAPPED?!@RaulMendozaWWE & @joaquinwilde_ are BACK and have joined forced with @hijodelfantasma! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Lz2CmsdCXa
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020
"I am Santos Escobar. I am the #WWNXT #Cruiserweight Champion, and NO ONE can touch me." @hijodelfantasma is no longer. pic.twitter.com/HRBj9mct04
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020
Welcome to @WWENXT, @WWEMaverick! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/I0Zb0KM5nF
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Addresses His Short-Lived Role as Executive Director of Smackdown, Says His Firing Was Due to His ‘Failure to Adapt’
- Notes on This Week’s WWE TV Tapings, Who Produced The Backlot Brawl, More
- Matt Riddle Thinks Vince McMahon Found His Brock Lesnar Comments Disrespectful
- Ricochet On Loving His Time in Lucha Underground, Coming On Board, How Frustrating His Departure Was