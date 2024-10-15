El Hijo Del Vikingo Announced For TNA Bound For Glory

El Hijo Del Vikingo is heading to TNA, with an announcement he’ll be appearing at Bound For Glory. TNA announced on Tuesday that the former AAA Mega Champion will be part of the PPV, as you can see below.

Vikingo last competed for TNA at Hard to Kill in January in an X-Division Championship match against Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA. Bound For Glory takes place on October 26th and airs live on PPV and TNA+.