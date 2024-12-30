wrestling / News

El Hijo del Vikingo Comments After Suffering Injury at PROGRESS Event

December 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage El Hijo Del Vikingo Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, El Hijo del Vikingo suffered an injury at PROGRESS Unboxing 7 and his match with Kid Lykos II was stopped abruptly. In a post on Instagram, Vikingo spoke about the injury and said he hoped he would only be out a few weeks.

He wrote: “God knows why he puts me through these tests, I have faith that it will be a few weeks, many thanks to all the fans in London for such a wonderful reception.

