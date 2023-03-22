El Hijo Del Vikingo Is Excited To Face Kenny Omega On AEW Dynamite

El Hijo Del Vikingo is set to debut on AEW TV this week as he faced Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite. Vikingo recently spoke with SI about Wednesday’s match, and you can see some highlights below:

On facing Omega on Dynamite: “I’m excited to be on television on Dynamite and show my skills to the world. I’ve wanted this fight for so long. It is an honor to come to AEW and wrestle Kenny.”

On being able to show off what he can do on the show: “I have a lot of special moves that I want the world to see. Some I’ve already mastered, and I want to show those off, and I want to show off some moves that people have never seen before.”

On being nervous before the fight: “I am very nervous. I am coming to Kenny’s home in AEW. I am nervous to represent Mexico. But those nerves won’t get in front of me. It will only add to my excitement and fire.”