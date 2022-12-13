wrestling / News
El Hijo Del Vikingo’s GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Opponent Set, Indy Matches Won’t Be Streamed
El Hijo Del Vikingo has an opponent for GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted, though his independent matches won’t be available online. GCW announced on Tuesday that the AAA Mega Champion will face Blake Christian at the December 16th event, and noted that per AAA’s rules, the match will only be seen by those attending the event.
GCW wrote:
“*THIS FRIDAY – LA!*
Just Signed:
VIKINGO
vs
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
*Please Note*
Per AAA Guidelines, Vikingos match will not be streamed. This policy will cover *ALL* of Vikingo’s independent bookings and is in effect until further notice.”
*THIS FRIDAY – LA!*
Just Signed:
VIKINGO
vs
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
*Please Note*
Per AAA Guidelines, Vikingos match will not be streamed. This policy will cover *ALL* of Vikingo's independent bookings and is in effect until further notice.
LIMITED TIX REMAIN:https://t.co/GQM3GW4rEl pic.twitter.com/MRKJX70jRu
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On RVD’s Push To The Main Event In 2002, If HHH & HBK Disliked RVD
- Jake Roberts Recalls Steroid Use In WWE, Talks His Own Use
- Kevin Nash Responds To Joe Rogan Allegations About Dwayne Johnson’s Purported Steroid Use
- Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week