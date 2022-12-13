El Hijo Del Vikingo’s GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Opponent Set, Indy Matches Won’t Be Streamed

El Hijo Del Vikingo has an opponent for GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted, though his independent matches won’t be available online. GCW announced on Tuesday that the AAA Mega Champion will face Blake Christian at the December 16th event, and noted that per AAA’s rules, the match will only be seen by those attending the event.

GCW wrote:

“*THIS FRIDAY – LA!* Just Signed: VIKINGO

vs

BLAKE CHRISTIAN *Please Note*

Per AAA Guidelines, Vikingos match will not be streamed. This policy will cover *ALL* of Vikingo’s independent bookings and is in effect until further notice.”