El Hijo Del Vikingo’s Match at PROGRESS Unboxing 7 Stopped After Injury

El Hijo Del Vikingo suffered an injury in his match at PROGRESS Unboxing 7 on Sunday. Vikingo was competing against Kid Lykos II at the UK show when the match was stopped after Vikingo took a rough landing.

PROGRESS announced on Twitter:

“Vikingo vs Lykos II was stopped early due to an unfortunate injury to Vikingo. He will get checked over by our medical team, and we hope for a speedy recovery, and a return to a PROGRESS ring in the future. #Unboxing7”