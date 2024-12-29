wrestling / News
El Hijo Del Vikingo’s Match at PROGRESS Unboxing 7 Stopped After Injury
December 29, 2024 | Posted by
El Hijo Del Vikingo suffered an injury in his match at PROGRESS Unboxing 7 on Sunday. Vikingo was competing against Kid Lykos II at the UK show when the match was stopped after Vikingo took a rough landing.
PROGRESS announced on Twitter:
“Vikingo vs Lykos II was stopped early due to an unfortunate injury to Vikingo.
He will get checked over by our medical team, and we hope for a speedy recovery, and a return to a PROGRESS ring in the future.
#Unboxing7”
