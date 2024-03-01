El Hijo del Vikingo Could Be Out 5-9 Months Following Surgery

As previously reported, El Hijo del Vikingo suffered a ruptured ligament and torn meniscus and was forced to have surgery.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vikingo was told that he could be out anywhere from five to nine months. It could be as early as five months due to it being his first surgery, but with everything that doctors had to repair, that could push it to nine.

Meanwhile, there is currently no word on what AAA plans to do with the Mega championship that Vikingo still holds.