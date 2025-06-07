wrestling
El Hijo del Vikingo Retains AAA Mega Title at Worlds Collide
El Hijo del Vikingo is still the AAA Mega Champion after retaining the title today at AAA x WWE Worlds Collide. He defeated Chad Gable in the show’s main event, pinning him after a 630 splash.
Vikingo has been the champion for only a week, as he defeated Alberto el Patron for the belt on May 31. He is in his second reign.
