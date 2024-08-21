wrestling / News
El Hijo del Vikingo Set To Compete At GLEAT Shows In October
August 21, 2024 | Posted by
El Hijo del Vikingo is on his way back to the ring, with the AAA star announced for two GLEAT shows in October. GLEAT announced that the former Mega Champion will be in action at their October 6th and 9th shows, which are being jointly produced with AAA Lucha Libre.
Also announced for the shows are The Rascalz and Parker Boudreaux. Vikingo has been out of action since he underwent knee surgery back in February.
10.6 大阪エディオンMEGA
10.9 後楽園ホール
パーカー・ブードロー
サム・アドニス
ラスカルズ🟢(ザック＆トレイ)
オクタゴンJr
ジェシー・クィーン
ファビー・アパッチェ
そして
イホ・デ・ビキンゴ🦅#GLEAT #LIDET #LuchalibreAAA #TNA
MEGAグレイトしようぜっ！@TheParkerB_ pic.twitter.com/nIxOeUEG1K
— CIMA (@supercima1115) August 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Pushes Back On People Saying Vince McMahon Had ‘No Other Option’ In Montreal Screwjob
- Hulk Hogan Takes Shot At Kamala Harris’ Heritage In Video From Beer Event
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestling Randy Savage at WWE WrestleMania 4, Dealing with Savage
- Ted DiBiase Looks Back At Bruiser Brody Not Selling For Lex Luger