El Hijo del Vikingo Set To Compete At GLEAT Shows In October

El Hijo del Vikingo is on his way back to the ring, with the AAA star announced for two GLEAT shows in October. GLEAT announced that the former Mega Champion will be in action at their October 6th and 9th shows, which are being jointly produced with AAA Lucha Libre.

Also announced for the shows are The Rascalz and Parker Boudreaux. Vikingo has been out of action since he underwent knee surgery back in February.