The lineup for the October 30th edition of TNA Impact is below.

* First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

* Hammerstone & Jake Something vs. Sami Callihan & PCO

El Hijo Del Vikingo will also be in action after losing the X-Division Title to “Speedball” Mike Bailey at TNA Bound for Glory.