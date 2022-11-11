wrestling / News
El Hijo Del Vikingo Set For GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted
November 10, 2022 | Posted by
El Hijo Del Vikingo will make his GCW debut at next month’s Amerikaz Most Wanted event. GCW announced on Thursday that the AAA Mega Champion will be in action on the December 16th show, that takes place in Los Angeles, California.
Nick Gage, Pagano, Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, Joey Janela, EFFY, and Masha Slamovich are all announced for the event, which will air on FITE+.
