El Hijo Del Vikingo Set To Challenge For AAA Mega Title At AAA Rey De Reyes
El Hijo del Vikingo will challenge Alberto El Patron for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA Rey de Reyes on March 22nd, as announced by Lucha Libre AAA on social media.
Vikingo’s previous reign as AAA Mega Champion, lasting over 800 days, ended in March 2024 due to injury.
El Patron captured the title by defeating Nic Nemeth at AAA Triplemania XXXII: Mexico City.
💥 El Megacampeonato EN JUEGO.
Luego de lo sucedido el sábado pasado, se hace oficial la lucha @vikingo_aaa vs @PrideOfMexico en #ReyDeReyes. ⚔️
📍 CDMX.
🗓️ 22 de Marzo. | ⌚ 8:00 PM.
🎟️ Boletos en https://t.co/zcAJE0DMsc pic.twitter.com/kx55283pnB
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 18, 2025