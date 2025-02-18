El Hijo Del Vikingo Set To Challenge For AAA Mega Title At AAA Rey De Reyes

El Hijo del Vikingo will challenge Alberto El Patron for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA Rey de Reyes on March 22nd, as announced by Lucha Libre AAA on social media.

Vikingo’s previous reign as AAA Mega Champion, lasting over 800 days, ended in March 2024 due to injury.

El Patron captured the title by defeating Nic Nemeth at AAA Triplemania XXXII: Mexico City.