El Hijo Del Vikingo Gives Update On Knee Injury, Plans To Be Back Soon
El Hijo Del Vikingo provided a positive update on his knee injury, saying that he should be back very soon. As noted, Vikingo suffered an injury at Sunday’s Impact taping during a match with Trent Seven and was stretchered out. He posted to Instagram on Thursday to say that he didn’t tear anything and should be back in 15 to 20 days.
The full post reads (translated via Google):
“On Sunday I had a strong blow to my right knee, thank God it did not affect any ligament or muscle, I have to rest for 5 days while the swelling goes down, then start rehabilitation until I am 100% recovered, I will be out for 15 to 20 days, thanks to @tnawrestling @luchalibreaaa Thank you so much for being on the lookout, also thanks to everyone who took the time to send me a message, thank you”