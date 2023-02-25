wrestling / News
El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid Announced For GCW The WRLD On Lucha
February 24, 2023 | Posted by
El Hijo del Vikingo has another GCW show booked, as he will face off with Laredo Kid at GCW The WRLD On Lucha. Gringo Loco announced on Friday that the match is official for the April 1st show, which will be part of The Collective during WrestleMania weekend.
The show will stream on FITE+.
*WRLD ON LUCHA UPDATE*
Just Signed:
HIJO DE VIKINGO VS LAREDO KID in a potential MOTY Candidate!!
Get Tix:https://t.co/9WhrxDIzpl
Collective Ticket Packages:https://t.co/XYGuWID4gc
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV!
Sat 4/1 – 9PM
The UCC – LA pic.twitter.com/CEwHpYGNja
— GringoLoco (@GringoLocoOG) February 24, 2023
