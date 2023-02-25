wrestling / News

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid Announced For GCW The WRLD On Lucha

February 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW The WRLD On Lucha Image Credit: GCW

El Hijo del Vikingo has another GCW show booked, as he will face off with Laredo Kid at GCW The WRLD On Lucha. Gringo Loco announced on Friday that the match is official for the April 1st show, which will be part of The Collective during WrestleMania weekend.

The show will stream on FITE+.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

El Hijo del Vikingo, GCW, Laredo Kid, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading