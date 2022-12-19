El Hijo Del Vikingo Wants a Match With Kenny Omega, Teases Appearing in AEW

El Hijo Del Vikingo says he wants a match with Kenny Omega, and hinted that he could come to AEW to find him. The AAA Mega Champion has been set to face Omega twice before, most recently in December at AAA TripleMania, but it hasn’t yet come to pass. Vikingo recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for Insinct Culture and said that with his work visa in place, he may have to come find Omega in the latter’s “home.”

“The third time’s the charm,” Vikingo said (per Fightful). “It’s now been two occasions that Kenny Omega and I were gonna wrestle, but for this and that, it wasn’t able to happen, but now I have the Visa. So if he doesn’t come (to Mexico), then I will go look for him. Expect some big surprises. Why not have ‘El Gran Jinete’ go and look for him in his own house? Anything can happen. My home, AAA, is always giving surprises. I don’t know, maybe in the future, I will go to his house, or him in ours, or somewhere in the middle. Anything can happen.”