El Lindaman Still Out After COVID-19 Diagnosis, T-Hawk Wrestling Again

January 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was reported earlier this month that El Lindaman tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled from future wrestling events, as was his tag team partner T-Hawk, who was exposed to the virus because of teaming with him.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that T-Hawk is now wrestling again after a period of quarantine. Lindaman, however, has yet to return.

