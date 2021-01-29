wrestling / News
El Lindaman Still Out After COVID-19 Diagnosis, T-Hawk Wrestling Again
January 29, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this month that El Lindaman tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled from future wrestling events, as was his tag team partner T-Hawk, who was exposed to the virus because of teaming with him.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that T-Hawk is now wrestling again after a period of quarantine. Lindaman, however, has yet to return.
More Trending Stories
- Shane Helms Reflects on Receiving Heat for 2002 WWE Match With AJ Styles
- AEW Dynamite Drops in Numbers for Taped Show, NXT Draws Best Rating Since September
- Bruce Prichard On Shane McMahon Owning WCW, Talent’s Reaction At Nitro, Shane’s Match vs. Vince McMahon At WrestleMania X-Seven
- Rumor On ‘Scary’ Finish Being Considered For Royal Rumble This Year