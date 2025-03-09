wrestling / News

El Paso County To Declare ‘TNA Wrestling Day’ Next Week

March 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Wrestling Logo Spoilers Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that El Paso County is set to declare March 14 as ‘TNA Wrestling Day in El Paso County’. El Paso is set to host TNA Sacrifice on Friday. The proclamation ceremony happens on March 10. Tessa Blanchard will be in attendance to represent the company.

