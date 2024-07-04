El Phantasmo Says He’s ‘All Alone’ After AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

NJPW shared a new video in which El Phantasmo talks about his match at Forbidden Door and why he believes he’s now all alone. He noted that Hikuleo is headed to WWE and Jay White and Juice Robinson ignored him at Sunday’s AEW event.

He said: “Here we are. Forbidden Door Three in the world’s famous city, New York City, and I should be happy that ELP just to compete in a Ladder Match for the TNT Title. Obviously, I didn’t win, but what actually hurts the most, I know you guys know what’s going on with G.o.D., the rumors about Hikuleo going to WWE, but this is AEW. This is where Jay [White] and Juice [Robinson] both are. They said they were gonna come to Forbidden Door and support me, and neither of them are here. Neither of them responded to my text messages. I’m hurt, I have no friends. I don’t know how I feel about wrestling right now. G1…I’m sorry, I don’t know.”