El Phantasmo Releases Statement, Apologizes for Calling Will Ospreay an ‘Autistic Assassin’

– El Phantasmo has issued a statement on his Twitter account and apologized for his remark after his Super J-Cup win over Will Ospreay, calling him the “Autistic Assassin.” You can read the full statement El Phantasmo posted earlier today below.

“I’d like to address my actions after winning the Super J Cup this past (weekend)….

In the heat of the moment I called Will Ospreay “The Autistic Assassin” and I want to say sorry to anyone that was offended by my comment. It was uncalled for on my behalf and you deserve better. Looking back I wish I didn’t say it, I promise it wasn’t scripted, it was an unnecessary way of getting cheap [heat] and I genuinely apologize if you were hurt by my words. I’ve never been comfortable on the mic, the inexperience showed and I promise to do better going forward.

Sincerely, ELP”