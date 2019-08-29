wrestling / News
El Phantasmo Releases Statement, Apologizes for Calling Will Ospreay an ‘Autistic Assassin’
– El Phantasmo has issued a statement on his Twitter account and apologized for his remark after his Super J-Cup win over Will Ospreay, calling him the “Autistic Assassin.” You can read the full statement El Phantasmo posted earlier today below.
“I’d like to address my actions after winning the Super J Cup this past (weekend)….
In the heat of the moment I called Will Ospreay “The Autistic Assassin” and I want to say sorry to anyone that was offended by my comment. It was uncalled for on my behalf and you deserve better. Looking back I wish I didn’t say it, I promise it wasn’t scripted, it was an unnecessary way of getting cheap [heat] and I genuinely apologize if you were hurt by my words. I’ve never been comfortable on the mic, the inexperience showed and I promise to do better going forward.
Sincerely, ELP”
— [E L P] (@elpwrestling) August 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Whether it Was a Mistake Putting Mongo McMichael in the Ring
- FITE TV CEO Mike Weber On How CM Punk’s Starrcast Appearance Came Together, If He Thinks Punk Will Announce Anything
- Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon’s Reaction to the Jesse Ventura Lawsuit, How Vince Mended His Relationship With Ventura for Summerslam ’99 Guest Referee Slot
- Backstage Rumor on Sami Zayn/Shinsuke Nakamura Storyline Resembling Previous Feud