El Phantasmo Feels Conflicted By Bullet Club Gold, Not Sure What Will Happen At Forbidden Door

El Phantasmo recently shared his thoughts on AEW’s Bullet Club Gold, noting that he doesn’t know what will happen at Forbidden Door. Phantasmo spoke with NJPW for a new interview and talked about the AEW version of the faction, which is comprised of Jay White and Juice Robinson. You can check out the highlights below:

On the Bullet Club Gold faction in AEW: “I feel very, very conflicted about that, you know. When I got kicked out of Bullet Club by Finlay, Ishimori and KENTA took his side, when I had thought that we could have done our own thing with Bullet Club. We made Bullet Club special in the last few years, and to have that all get kicked out and taken away from you, and to have Jay and Juice restart Bullet Club Gold in AEW. On the one hand, I want to move away from Bullet Club and start fresh, but on the other hand, I’ve got what my boys are doing in AEW. We still have that connection, but I have this anti-connection with New Japan (Bullet Club). I’m happy for what Jay and Juice are doing in AEW, but my focus is on Finlay, and Ishimori and KENTA and what’s going on in Japan.”

On the potential for something to happen at Forbidden Door: “Then again, everyone knows it’s Forbidden Door season now. I don’t know what’s gonna happen, Jay doesn’t know what’s gonna happen, Finlay doesn’t know what’s gonna happen, I don’t think anyone knows what’s gonna happen. But I have a hunch that something’s gonna happen.”