wrestling / News
El Phantasmo Joins the Bullet Club, Set for Upcoming Best of Super Juniors
– At today’s NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event, El Phantasmo made his NJPW debut and became the newest member of the Bullet Club. He teamed up with Taiji Ishimori to beat Dragon Lee and Will Ospreay. Phantasmo will also be a part of the Best of Super Juniors Tournament this year.
Making his NJPW debut, it's @elpwrestling!!
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 4, 2019
.@elpwrestling
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 4, 2019
.@elpwrestling 'Crazy Asai Moonsault!!!'
.@elpwrestling 'Crazy Asai Moonsault!!!'
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 4, 2019
.@elpwrestling 'Spinning Cutthroat Argentine Neckbreaker'
.@elpwrestling 'Spinning Cutthroat Argentine Neckbreaker'
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 4, 2019
— jaosn (@iLikeJason_) May 4, 2019
