wrestling / News

El Phantasmo Joins the Bullet Club, Set for Upcoming Best of Super Juniors

May 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW - New Japan Pro Wrestling, El Phantasmo

– At today’s NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event, El Phantasmo made his NJPW debut and became the newest member of the Bullet Club. He teamed up with Taiji Ishimori to beat Dragon Lee and Will Ospreay. Phantasmo will also be a part of the Best of Super Juniors Tournament this year.

El Phantasmo, NJPW, Jeffrey Harris

