El Phantasmo Makes NJPW Strong Debut This Week

– NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Super J-Cup winner El Phantasmo will make his Strong debut. He’s set to team with KENTA and Hikuleo against ACH, Blake Christian, and Fred Rosser.

Also set for the show, TJP will take on Adrian Quest and Barrett Brown faces Misterioso. The show will stream on Friday at 10:00 pm EST on NJPW World.