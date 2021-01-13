wrestling / News
El Phantasmo Makes NJPW Strong Debut This Week
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
– NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Super J-Cup winner El Phantasmo will make his Strong debut. He’s set to team with KENTA and Hikuleo against ACH, Blake Christian, and Fred Rosser.
Also set for the show, TJP will take on Adrian Quest and Barrett Brown faces Misterioso. The show will stream on Friday at 10:00 pm EST on NJPW World.
On an all new #njpwSTRONG Friday!
El Phantasmo comes to Friday nights as he teams with Hikuleo and KENTA against Fred Rosser, Blake Christian & ACH!
TJP one on one with Adrian Quest!
Barrett Brown takes on Misterioso!https://t.co/VYkLeZZfV5#njcontender pic.twitter.com/2sHpDNppoX
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 13, 2021
