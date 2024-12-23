El Phantasmo Added To World TV Title Match At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19

El Phantasmo has been added to a title match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19. The NJPW star, who returned at Sunday’s Road to Tokyo Dome show, has been added to the NJPW World TV Championship match at the January 4th event, joining champion Ren Narita as well as challengers Jeff Cobb and Ryohei Oiwa.

The announcement by NJPW reads:

El Phantasmo returns to action; card changes made

ELP declared in for the World TV Championship

At Korakuen Hall on December 22, El Phantasmo made a stunning return, and with a decisive shot to Ren Narita declared that he would be competing for the NJPW World TV Championship. ELP also stated that he was cleared to return right away, and would wrestle tonight, December 23.

Fans will see ELP in action this evening in Korakuen, and is officially now part of a four way match at Wrestle Kingdom for the NJPW World TV Championship!