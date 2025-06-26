– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE NXT Superstar Elayna Black (aka Cora Jade) discussed her relationship with friend and mentor CM Punk and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Black on meeting CM Punk again in WWE NXT: “He was coming to NXT, and that was the first time I had seen him since I was a fan,” Jade said. “But he remembered me, because anytime he would do anything in Chicago, because I lived in Chicago and so did he, I would be the first in line for every single thing. Borderline crazy now that I’m thinking about it. I probably scared him. Probably, like, ten times I was there. It got to the point where he would remember me in the line, and he would laugh at me because I would be first in line, every single time. We laugh about it now. I’m like ‘Jesus Christ, I was a little bit crazy back then.'”

Elayna Black on how CM Punk offers feedback backstage: “I just was constantly just asking him for advice, and Roxanne’s my best friend, so the three of us just became pretty close. Like, he would just help us. Whether it was with promos, matches, he would just come to our shows for NXT, just to watch us, give us advice, and then leave. And people…he would do that for anyone who would ask. I even saw him doing it with Grayson Waller one day, randomly. Just anyone who asked, he’s there. And he’ll watch and he’ll critique and he’ll be there.”

On Punk being very nice and humble: “And it’s just so cool to see someone of that caliber be so humble and willing to help. Literally, he’d come to one of the ‘NXT’ shows when he has WrestleMania later in the day. He came to watch me and Roxanne on the pre-show of Stand & Deliver. And he was main eventing WrestleMania later that night. I was like ‘You don’t have to be here,’ and he came to watch us, watch our match, and then he left. I was like…it’s ridiculous.”

Elayna Black was previously released by WWE last month. She later became a free agent earlier this month.