Elayna Black Isn’t Trying To Focus On Future Too Much, Says She Loves AEW
Elayna Black says she’s focusing more on the moment following her WWE release than she did during her career this far. The former Cora Jade spoke with TMZ Sports for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On staying focused on the present right now: “For the first time ever I’m trying not to focus too much on the future because I feel like I maybe did a little bit too much of that and was always focused on the next thing and what’s coming next and maybe not fully enjoying it as much as I should’ve and I feel like right now is the time where I want to do that. I want to wrestle and I want to wrestle permanently somewhere, whether that call comes from AEW or if it comes from WWE again one day I am not sure, but I am open to whatever.”
On AEW: “I absolutely love AEW. I have been watching it since it first started, I just love wrestling and I feel like I’ve said before they have so much creative freedom which I love. I love the stories and stuff like that.”