Elektra Lopez To Make House of Glory Debut Next Month

The former Elektra Lopez is set to make her debut for House of Glory in June. House of Glory announced on Monday that Karissa Rivera is set to make her debut for the company at Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend on June 7th in Jamaica, New York.

The full announcement reads:

“One of the hottest free agents in wrestling, Karissa Rivera (aka Elektra Lopez) will make her HOG debut Saturday, June 7th, at Mike Santana’s #PuertoRicanWeekend !!! @elektralopezwwe 🎟️ TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW ⬇️

https://tickettailor.com/events/houseofglorywrestling/1681775”

Rivera was released from WWE in February.

