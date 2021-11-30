wrestling / News
Eleven Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark
AEW has announced an 11-match card for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the following matches on Monday for the show, which airs tomorrow on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:
* Anthony Greene vs. Adam Cole
* Skye Blue vs. La Rosa Negra
* Ethan Page vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Bear Country vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow
* Mike Reed vs. Dark Order’s 5
* Ryo Mizunami vs. Dani Jordyn
* Michael Martinez vs. The Butcher
* Baron Black & Prince Agballah vs. Matt Hardy & Jora Johl
* D’Marceo James vs. Tony Nese
* Gus De La Vega & Brandon Gore vs. Santana & Ortiz
* Nikita Knight vs. Julia Hart
