Eleven Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced an 11-match card for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the following matches on Monday for the show, which airs tomorrow on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* Anthony Greene vs. Adam Cole

* Skye Blue vs. La Rosa Negra

* Ethan Page vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Bear Country vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow

* Mike Reed vs. Dark Order’s 5

* Ryo Mizunami vs. Dani Jordyn

* Michael Martinez vs. The Butcher

* Baron Black & Prince Agballah vs. Matt Hardy & Jora Johl

* D’Marceo James vs. Tony Nese

* Gus De La Vega & Brandon Gore vs. Santana & Ortiz

* Nikita Knight vs. Julia Hart