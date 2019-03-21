Impact Wrestling News: Eli Drake Contract Expires Soon, Updated United We Stand Lineup, Wrestlers Face Off Against College Gaming Team

– PWInsider reports that the current contract for Eli Drake with Impact Wrestling is set to expire at the end of April/early May.

– Here is the current updated lineup for Impact’s United We Stand. The card is set for April 4 in Rahway, New Jersey:

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. Sabu & Rob Van Dam.

* Impact Champion Johnny Impact & Moose & Brian Cage & Eddie Edwards vs. Dragon & Dago & Aerostar & King Cuerno.

* Ultimate X for X-Division title shot: Jake Crist vs. Pat Buck vs. Dante Fox vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Jack Evans vs. mystery opponent.

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan – Death Match.

* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Katie Forbes vs. Rosemary.

* X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Dragon Gate’s YAMATO.

* Low Ki & Ricky Martinez vs. LAX.

* Joey Ryan vs. Tessa Blanchard.

– Impact Wrestling announced on Twitter that stars of Impact will take on St. Clair Colege’s Saints Gaming team in an eSports Battle Royale. The event is set for Friday and will stream on Twitch. You can check out the announcement below.