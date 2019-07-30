wrestling / News

Eli Drake Featured on Latest NWA Ten Pounds of Gold

July 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Eli Drake recently signed with NWA. NWA released its latest 10 Pounds of Gold video where Eli Drake tells his story about his history with the National Wrestling Alliance. You can check out that video below.

