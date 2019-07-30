wrestling / News
Eli Drake Featured on Latest NWA Ten Pounds of Gold
July 30, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Eli Drake recently signed with NWA. NWA released its latest 10 Pounds of Gold video where Eli Drake tells his story about his history with the National Wrestling Alliance. You can check out that video below.
