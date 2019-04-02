Impact Wrestling News: Eli Drake Contract to Expire in May, Code Red Set for May 5, Preview for the Fate of Undead Realm

– PWInsider has an update on the contract status of Eli Drake with Impact Wrestling. Drake’s contract with Impact reportedly expires on May 31. According to Drake on rumors of him going to WWE, Drake said that no one at WWE has contacted him yet.

– Impact Wrestling will have a joint show with New York’s House of Glory Wrestling on Sunday, May 5. The event will be called Code Red. Tickets are available RIGHT HERE.

– Impact Wrestling released the following preview video for this week’s Show. Fans will find out if the Undead Realm is really dead on Friday.