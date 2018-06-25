wrestling / News
Eli Drake Officially Signs New Impact Deal
– Eli Drake has officially re-upped with Impact Wrestling. The company announced the news on Monday via a post to their Twitter account, as you can see below.
Drake has been with Impact since appearing at a One Night Only event in February of 2015. It was reported earlier this month that he had signed a new short-term contract extension with the company.
BREAKING NEWS: We’re delighted to announce that dummies will be named and shamed long into the future as @TheEliDrake has signed a contract extension with IMPACT Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/eZJGQ4Bmq0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 25, 2018