Eli Drake Officially Signs New Impact Deal

June 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eli Drake

– Eli Drake has officially re-upped with Impact Wrestling. The company announced the news on Monday via a post to their Twitter account, as you can see below.

Drake has been with Impact since appearing at a One Night Only event in February of 2015. It was reported earlier this month that he had signed a new short-term contract extension with the company.

