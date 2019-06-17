Eli Drake On The Offers He’s Received Since Becoming a Free Agent, Double Or Nothing’s Success & More

– Eli Drake spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his free agency, what’s next for him, the early success of AEW and more. A few excerpts are below:

On the offers he’s received since he became a free agent: “I just can’t go ahead and give you everything right now. I’ve had plenty of emails and booking requests come in. There are some cool things in the works, but nothing’s been inked yet and nothing’s set in stone. So you never know where I’ll pop up.”

On AEW’s launch and Double or Nothing: “I was in town when [Double or Nothing] happened. I wasn’t at the show, but I made the afterparty and stopped by Starrcast to see a couple of people. I haven’t watched their show in its entirety; I’ve seen little bits. Hopefully they keep the buzz and continue rolling on. Of course, having a big TNT deal is next level because that’s what places like Impact and ROH have been trying to do for two decades. As far as if I’ll be there or anywhere else, who knows?”

On the differences in Impact between the Dixie Carter era and now: “I really don’t feel like it was that much different. As far as backstage, the morale has always been good. It’s very relaxed backstage. No one’s walking on eggshells and there’s no one stabbing another in the back. It’s always been really good.”

On why there were constant rumors of Impact being about to go out of business: “I feel like that’s just the new Twitter troll environment that we’ve created. They wish bad upon other people because misery loves company. Those aren’t real wrestling fans because if they were, you wouldn’t want to see a company go away. I will say, since Anthem came in the actual structure of everything seemed a little more sturdy. Even when we heard those [rumors] again, we thought, ‘Okay, we’re good.'”

On doing some things outside of wrestling: “I was one of the top paid guys at Impact, thankfully. With that money, I invested a bunch of it and I’ve been taking classes on learning day trading with stocks. I was thinking about getting into real estate, but that’s a little bit too much of an investment right now. But I’ve been day trading stocks and I’ve been doing it pretty successfully.”