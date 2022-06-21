Elias Appears on WWE Raw With Ezekiel, Takes Out Kevin Owens

Elias made his return to WWE Raw for a concert, sharing a backstage segment with Ezekiel and taking out Kevin Owens. Monday night’s show saw Elias make his return in a segment with Ezekiel before coming out to do a concert, which Kevin Owens interrupted before it could get started.

As Owens argued about Elias’ identity, Ezekiel appeared on the screen and Elias sang about how Owens is a liar. The segment ended with Elias smashing a guitar over Owens head. After the segment, Owens ended up in the back and demanded to face Elias, or Ezekiel, or whoever they will be next week.