Elias Appears on WWE Raw With Ezekiel, Takes Out Kevin Owens
June 20, 2022
Elias made his return to WWE Raw for a concert, sharing a backstage segment with Ezekiel and taking out Kevin Owens. Monday night’s show saw Elias make his return in a segment with Ezekiel before coming out to do a concert, which Kevin Owens interrupted before it could get started.
As Owens argued about Elias’ identity, Ezekiel appeared on the screen and Elias sang about how Owens is a liar. The segment ended with Elias smashing a guitar over Owens head. After the segment, Owens ended up in the back and demanded to face Elias, or Ezekiel, or whoever they will be next week.
He's baaaaaaaaaack!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tVHgzFwtgx
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
Ezekiel and Elias!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LByHXDtX2D
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
