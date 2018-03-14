WWE News: Elias and Bayley Perform A Song Together, Tommaso Ciampa Will Be On Tonight’s NXT, WWE Fans Polled On IC Title Match At Wrestlemania

– WWE has released a new video in which Elias and Bayley perform a song together to campaign for votes for a second chance in the Mixed Match Challenge.

– WWE has posted a new poll asking fans which superstar would bring more respect to the WWE Intercontinental title: Seth Rollins, Finn Balor or The Miz. 43% voted for Rollins, 38% for Balor and 19% for The Miz.

– WWE has announced that Tommaso Ciampa will appear on tonight’s episode of NXT to address costing Johnny Gargano his career.

The preview reads: To say that Tommaso Ciampa’s attempt to address the NXT Universe last week was not well-received would be a monumental understatement. The Sicilian Psychopath in fact, never even got a word out. Enraged by NXT fans’ support of former NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano, Ciampa snapped and destroyed one fan’s pro-Johnny Wrestling sign before exiting in a huff. On Tuesday, Ciampa tweeted that he plans to try to address the NXT Universe, and he even outlined a few requests for NXT fans: