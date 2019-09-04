Elias, Chad Gable Advance in King of the Ring Tournament (Video)

– The semifinals are set for the King of the Ring, as Elias and Chad Gable won their quarterfinals on Smackdown. Elias defeated Ali and Gable upset Andrade to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. You can see video of both matches below.

That means that the semifinals are as follows, with the winners moving onto the finals at Clash of Champions:

* Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet vs. Baron Corbin

* Elias vs. Andrade