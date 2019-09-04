wrestling / News
Elias, Chad Gable Advance in King of the Ring Tournament (Video)
September 3, 2019 | Posted by
– The semifinals are set for the King of the Ring, as Elias and Chad Gable won their quarterfinals on Smackdown. Elias defeated Ali and Gable upset Andrade to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. You can see video of both matches below.
That means that the semifinals are as follows, with the winners moving onto the finals at Clash of Champions:
* Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet vs. Baron Corbin
* Elias vs. Andrade
More Trending Stories
- Jerry Lawler Says He Currently Has Three Contracts With WWE, Claims AEW Isn’t the Enemy
- Mick Foley Likes Bray Wyatt Using the Mandible Claw, How The Undertaker Helped Him Cement the Move
- Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin and CM Punk’s WWE ’13 Interview, If a Match Was Ever Discussed
- The OC On Not Travelling With AJ Styles When They Were Frustrated in WWE, Styles Says This Contract Is His Last