WWE News: Elias vs. Chad Gable Feud Teased, Shelton Benjamin On 24/7 Title Interest

– WWE teased a possible Elias vs. Chad Gable feud on this week’s episode of Smackdown. During the backstage segment, Elias threw insults at Gable and insulted his height. You can see a pic from the segment below:

👀👀👀 "You gotta be at least THIS TALL to step to a star like Elias." – @IAmEliasWWE#SDLive @WWEGable pic.twitter.com/Od86H0jUHH — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 7, 2019

– Shelton Benjamin’s bizzare “don’t say anything” gimmick continued this week, as he refused to answer a question about whether he might make a run at the 24/7 Championship: