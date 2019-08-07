wrestling / News

WWE News: Elias vs. Chad Gable Feud Teased, Shelton Benjamin On 24/7 Title Interest

August 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE teased a possible Elias vs. Chad Gable feud on this week’s episode of Smackdown. During the backstage segment, Elias threw insults at Gable and insulted his height. You can see a pic from the segment below:

– Shelton Benjamin’s bizzare “don’t say anything” gimmick continued this week, as he refused to answer a question about whether he might make a run at the 24/7 Championship:

