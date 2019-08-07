wrestling / News
WWE News: Elias vs. Chad Gable Feud Teased, Shelton Benjamin On 24/7 Title Interest
August 6, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE teased a possible Elias vs. Chad Gable feud on this week’s episode of Smackdown. During the backstage segment, Elias threw insults at Gable and insulted his height. You can see a pic from the segment below:
👀👀👀
"You gotta be at least THIS TALL to step to a star like Elias." – @IAmEliasWWE#SDLive @WWEGable pic.twitter.com/Od86H0jUHH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 7, 2019
– Shelton Benjamin’s bizzare “don’t say anything” gimmick continued this week, as he refused to answer a question about whether he might make a run at the 24/7 Championship:
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says AEW Took a Financial Bath on the Free B/R Live Shows, Expects Huge Revenue Streams After TNT Move
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg Being Angry At Chris Jericho During WCW Angle, Jericho Not Being Happy About How Feud Ended
- Cody On Why He Doesn’t Want AEW to Cater to ‘Casual Fans,’ Dangers Trying to Appeal to Everybody
- Bruce Prichard on Whether Rock vs. Hulk Hogan Was Always the WrestleMania X8 Plan, Plans to Build to Austin vs. Hogan