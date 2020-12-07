Elias Comments On Getting Electrocuted On RAW, Calls Himself Extraordinary

In a post on Twitter, Elias shares a message to the fans of WWE and commented on being electrocuted during his match with Jeff Hardy on RAW.

He said: ““Hello I am Elias and I would like to take this time to talk about the horrific electrocution this past week on Monday Night Raw. Now, there have been many of my loyal fans and Universal Truthers out there that have sent me nothing but love, and I appreciate every one of you. And to those of you who said, ‘Elias deserves it,’ I just have to say, ‘Screw You.’ See doctor said that kind of voltage could have killed an average man. It certainly would have killed a below average man like many of you in the WWE Universe. But Elias is no average man, in fact, that’s why they call me ‘The Extraordinary Elias.’

And I can tell you the doctor said I may never able to play the guitar again. But despite all the odds and ‘modern medicine’, I have regained full function in my hands. Now I can tell you when I was electrocuted, something in Elias did change. And on top of that, I have seen visions and I know the purpose of my life. And now that I have that knowledge, I will be sharing my gift with all of you.”