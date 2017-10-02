wrestling / News
Various News: Elias Dedicating Tonight’s Song to Michael Cole, Lance Russell Health Update
October 2, 2017
– Michael Cole will miss Raw tonight (only the 2nd time in 20-years he’s missed the show) due to attending his son’s wedding. Elias plans to dedicate tonight’s song to Cole…
Next ones for @MichaelCole.. #Raw@WWE
— Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) October 2, 2017
– Here is a health update on Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell. Russell, age 91, suffered a broken hip the same weekend his daughter passed away from cancer….
Lance's son here, just a quick update. Dad is out of pain but is really struggling. Thanks for all of your thoughts and prayers!!
— Lance Russell (@MemphisLance) October 1, 2017