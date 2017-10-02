wrestling / News

Various News: Elias Dedicating Tonight’s Song to Michael Cole, Lance Russell Health Update

October 2, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Elias

– Michael Cole will miss Raw tonight (only the 2nd time in 20-years he’s missed the show) due to attending his son’s wedding. Elias plans to dedicate tonight’s song to Cole…

– Here is a health update on Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell. Russell, age 91, suffered a broken hip the same weekend his daughter passed away from cancer….

