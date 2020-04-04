wrestling / News
Elias Defeats Baron Corbin At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)
In spite of being dropped from a high balcony on a recent episode of Smackdown, Elias returned at Wrestlemania and defeated Baron Corbin. Elias won with a roll-up after Corbin was caught cheating by the referee. You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.
Don't raise King @BaronCorbinWWE's hand 𝓎𝑒𝓉 ref, @IAmEliasWWE is HERE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/RZTKdf1p4Q
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020
He is a 𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱𝓵𝓮𝓼𝓼 and 𝓿𝓲𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 king. #WrestleMania @BaronCorbinWWE @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/Pu6KCgWfly
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2020
You do 𝑵𝑶𝑻 mess with @WWELadyRefJess. She doesn't back down to ANYONE, even a king. #WrestleMania @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/75bIjGrayZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020
There's only one expression on @IAmEliasWWE's face right now, and that's 😡😡😡 as he battles King @BaronCorbinWWE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/gfpxdu6466
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020
Hear that? It's the sweet sounds of PAYBACK! 🎶🎶@IAmEliasWWE gets the victory over King @BaronCorbinWWE at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/s8KgZCXImp
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020
Even kings can get the blues. 😩😮🥺😢#WrestleMania @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/ZVImCBXpEI
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2020
