Elias Defeats Baron Corbin At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

April 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In spite of being dropped from a high balcony on a recent episode of Smackdown, Elias returned at Wrestlemania and defeated Baron Corbin. Elias won with a roll-up after Corbin was caught cheating by the referee. You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.

