WWE News: Elias Tweets On Being Speared by Edge, Miz & Mrs. Synopsis

August 12, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
– Elias tweeted today about being speared by Edge at Summerslam last night: “How many legends must make their name on Elias before Elias is treated like the legend that he is?”

– Here’s the synopsis for Miz & Mrs. this Tuesday on USA Network: “Renaissance Miz: Mike drags Maryse to a Renaissance Faire to be treated like royalty; the Mizanins battle a snake.”

