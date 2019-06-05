wrestling / News

WWE News: Elias Enters Super ShowDown Battle Royal, Video of R-Truth Pinning Elias Under Ring

June 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Elias has officially entered the 50-Man battle royal at WWE Super ShowDown. WWE posted the following video of Elias performing a song for the Smackdown crowd in which he promises to win the match at Friday’s show:

– In related news, WWE also shared video of what happened under the ring when Elias lost the 24/7 Championship back to R-Truth just minutes after winning it:

