wrestling / News
WWE News: Elias Enters Super ShowDown Battle Royal, Video of R-Truth Pinning Elias Under Ring
June 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Elias has officially entered the 50-Man battle royal at WWE Super ShowDown. WWE posted the following video of Elias performing a song for the Smackdown crowd in which he promises to win the match at Friday’s show:
– In related news, WWE also shared video of what happened under the ring when Elias lost the 24/7 Championship back to R-Truth just minutes after winning it:
More Trending Stories
- The Allure Responds to Fan Claiming Intimidation by Bully Ray at ROH Event, Claim Fan Is Lying
- Shane Helms Reveals How His Singles Match and Win Over The Rock in 2003 Came About
- Jon Moxley Discusses His Awkward Interview with Steve Austin on WWE Network
- Michelle McCool On How Her Relationship with Undertaker Started, Hiding Relationship At the Beginning