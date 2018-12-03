Elias, Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler Team Up After Raw Ends

– The post-Raw dark segment saw a six-man tag team match with Elias, Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler taking on Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. Sportskeeda reports that the match was originally Elias vs. Corbin, but Corbin decreed it would be a three-on-one handicap match. Balor and the freshly-turned Ziggler came out to even the odds.

The babyfaces won the match to send the crowd home happy.