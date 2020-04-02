wrestling / News

WWE News: Elias Gives WrestleMania Update, WrestleMania Virtual Watch Party Contest, Roman Reigns Films Video For Cancer Fighter

April 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Elias posted to Twitter to give an update on his WrestleMania status after King Corbin’s attack on last week’s Smackdown. You can see the video below, in which Elias says that he doesn’t know if he’ll be cleared and is lucky to be walking after Corbin sent him flying off the top of the structure he was performing on. He noted he’s doing everything in his power to make it happen and vowed he would never bow to a “false king” like Corbin. He promised that a new king was coming in him, and he’ll be taking Corbin’s crown:

– WWE has announced a contest with Papa John’s for a WrestleMania virtual watch party. You can check out the details below for the contest, which will give five winners free pizza for a year and a replica WWE Championship:

– Jim Varsallone posted the following video of Roman Reigns sending a message to a young fan fighting cancer in South Florida:

