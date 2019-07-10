wrestling / News
WWE News: Elias Has The Perfect Funeral Song For The Undertaker, Smackdown and 205 Live Highlights, NXT and NXT UK Lineups
– Elias wrote on Twitter that he has written the perfect “funeral song” for The Undertaker.
I have the perfect funeral song for the @undertaker
— Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) July 10, 2019
– WWE has posted video highlights from last night’s Smackdown and 205 Live:
– This week’s NXT UK features the following:
*Trent Seven calls out WWE UK Champion Walter.
*Kassius Ohno vs. Mark Andrews.
*The Hunt and Dave Mastiff vs. Gallus
– This week’s NXT will have the Street Profits defend the NXT tag titles against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.
