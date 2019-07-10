wrestling / News

WWE News: Elias Has The Perfect Funeral Song For The Undertaker, Smackdown and 205 Live Highlights, NXT and NXT UK Lineups

July 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Elias 24/7 Title WWE Smackdown 5-28-19

– Elias wrote on Twitter that he has written the perfect “funeral song” for The Undertaker.

– WWE has posted video highlights from last night’s Smackdown and 205 Live:

– This week’s NXT UK features the following:

*Trent Seven calls out WWE UK Champion Walter.

*Kassius Ohno vs. Mark Andrews.

*The Hunt and Dave Mastiff vs. Gallus

– This week’s NXT will have the Street Profits defend the NXT tag titles against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

